Next stop, motherhood! "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne almost gave birth on a New York City subway train 25 years ago.

In her new memoir, "Pretty Mess," the reality TV star recalled that she was in labor while aboard a train, and no one even offered up their seat.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The New York Post published excerpts from the book in which Erika recalls taking the 6 train to the hospital when her son Tommy Jr., now 25, was ready to join the world.

"I told [her husband] Tommy to go get a cab to take us from our apartment downtown all the way up to New York Hospital on the Upper East Side," she wrote. Her former husband then told her, "But in Lamaze class they said that you should walk around."

"'Just get me a cab!' I said, freaking out a little. 'No, We're broke and you need to walk around,' he insisted," she wrote. "We walked to the 6 train station at Wall Street and took that for what seemed like an eternity to the hospital. No one got up and gave me their seat even then. I was in labor on f------ public transportation."

Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The birth would go off without a hitch once she made to the hospital... after all the stops, of course.

Talk about "training" a baby.