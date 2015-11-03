"Never say never" when it comes to Justin Bieber's love life!

Justin and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez were on and off-again from 2010 until 2014, but now the "Sorry" singer is opening up more than ever about his feelings for her in what may be seen as his most relatable interview yet.

On Tuesday, Justin spoke to "Access Hollywood" about his feelings for Selena never changing. "[She] is someone I love dearly. I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don't think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally," he said. "We always respected each other and we still respect each other."

Jelena fans can feel rest assured this relationship had all the feels. Justin called Selena his "first real love" and admitted that she was the inspiration behind three songs on his latest album, "Purpose."

But there's one song that didn't make the album. Justin said, "It was called 'If I Would Have Met You In 5 Years,' How true is that? How many people go through life and end up meeting someone and it feels so right, but it's just the wrong time? So many people can relate to that."

With Selena as his muse, it's no wonder he's not over her and isn't exactly ruling out the idea of getting back together one day.

"It was really tough. I don't know if I'm over it yet. I think that I'm definitely in another place and I think we've definitely went our separate ways. I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her," he shared. "I don't know what happens. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. I think we both gotta do some soul-searching ourselves and figure out ourselves before we can just try to figure out each other."

In September, Justin explained to "Complex" magazine, that they broke up because he was too wrapped up into their relationship.

"I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age," he told the mag.

"We were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it's like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they're always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can't be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other."

As for Selena's feelings on their relationship, she told "Refinery29" on Oct. 12, 2015 that she's moved on.

"At this point, there is no anger," the "Good For You" singer said. "There's closure in a very good, healthy way. We've seen each other. I'm always encouraging and I am proud of his journey. I think people are making it out to be something that is more tragic than it really was. We grew up together. We both made mistakes. That's it."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars who work with their exes

Surprising celebrity couples

Couples who are #relationshipgoals