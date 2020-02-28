Sam Smith put it out there for the world to see, and they's world has gotten so much better.

Sam, who uses the pronouns they/them, spoke about they's body with Australian TV show "The Project" this week, indicating that they didn't really worry about their sexuality growing up, but rather worried about weight.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

"My main issue when I was a kid wasn't my sexuality, it was more my body," Sam said. "My body issues are so linked with my gender issues. It's all linked with each other. I still struggle having my top off."

The crooner continued, "I still struggle with weight issues. I always will. I feel like with social media, taking my top off on social media, it helped me."

Growing up, Sam suffered from gynecomastia (a disorder that results in an increase in male breast tissue) and underwent liposuction at 12 years old to correct it. Because of the condition, Sam faced bullying over their body.

Sam, who came out as gay in 2014 and non-binary last year, now proudly shows off their body on social media, often posting shirtless photos.

"Feels so good to have my top off on holiday," the "Stay With Me" singer captioned an Instagram snap after the new year. "Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT. Don't let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans."