Singer-songwriter Howie Day was arrested at a New York City hotel and arraigned on assault and drug charges on Aug. 24, Page Six reported. It's his second arrest in the last 16 months.

According to police, the "Collide" and "She Says" singer, 34 -- who's been on tour -- and a woman identified in media reports as either a current or former girlfriend became embroiled in an argument on the afternoon of Aug. 23 during which Howie "grabbed the woman, threw her around and wrapped his hands around her throat," Page Six writes.

She received medical attention after the alleged assault and was granted an order of protection against Howie, Page Six added.

According to prosecutors, per Page Six, Howie told a police officer who responded to the incident, "I'm going through Xanax withdrawal, I'm going to pass out." According to TMZ, which cited police sources, eight pills of anti-anxiety drug Xanax were found in Howie's back pocket, after which he told cops, "It's Xanax. I take it before I go on stage."

The musician, who did not enter a plea and is being held on $500 bail, is facing charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Page Six and TMZ added.

This is not his first domestic violence arrest. In April 2018, he was arrested for fourth-degree assault following an incident involving a different girlfriend -- one he'd dated for eight years -- at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, TMZ reported. In surveillance footage, a visibly agitated Howie could be seen throwing his guitar case while he waited to be picked up, slamming the trunk of a Toyota RAV4 and shoving ex Carrie Pencek.

He pleaded not guilty to that assault charge in May 2018 but it's unclear how the case played out.

TMZ also reported in 2018 that while addressing the airport incident, police frond a record of a previous domestic violence arrest: Howie allegedly punched Carrie in the face, though she didn't cooperate with authorities. It's unclear when that incident occurred.