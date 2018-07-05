No need to use your imagination for this one — Dan Reynolds is ripped!

The Imagine Dragons singer shared a before and after image of himself on Instagram this week. One of the images shows him in the present day, while the other image is from several "months" ago. Regardless, the results are staggering.

"Just a few months of reworking my entire lifestyle/diet/exercise w [trainer Brad Feinberg] and I have zero inflammation now," he wrote alongside an image that shows him with very prominent six-pack abs. "These before and after pictures say it all. Sorry for the corny exercise post but truly changed my life and healed years of pain. Unbelievably grateful for health."

On Twitter, Dan added that he as "overcome 2 diseases (UC and AS) that have haunted me for 10 years. No more pain. Sorry for the corny exercise posts but when you live in pain for a decade and someone fixes your body it's nothing short of a miracle."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the week, Dan also spoke about his improving health.

"I've spent a decade fighting an auto immune disease that inflamed all my joints (AS). I now live pain free, am in full remission and am the healthiest I've ever been. I owe it to this man [trainer Brad Feinberg]," he wrote. "Correct diet, vitamins and exercise. I'll share it all with you soon. It's been life changing for me."

After seeing this post, Dan's pal Pink sent him a congratulatory message on Twitter.

"Congrats @DanReynolds happy for you friend. Glad you're feeling good ❤️," she wrote. He replied, "Thank you :) miss you - give your family all my love xox."