When it comes to birthdays, Kylie Jenner clearly believes you go big or go home.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, she hosted a private screening of "Avengers: Endgame" to celebrate boyfriend Travis Scott's 28th birthday complete with a superhero cake and costumes for herself, the rapper and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Then on his actual birthday, April 30, despite feeling sick, she told fans on her Instagram Story that she would "still go hard for my baby." She filled her home with balloons and baggies of tiny candies with "I love you" and photos of Travis, Stormi and herself printed on them. Thousands of white roses lined a staircase and, as Travis revealed on his Instagram Story, his love also commissioned a giant Nike shoe sculpture for him that was crafted entirely from flowers.

@travisscott / Instagram

Also there? A new Lamborghini with a bow on it. "Wifey u go in every time," the "Astroworld" rapper captioned a pic of the expensive gift on his Instagram Story.

Later that night, Kylie threw Travis an insane birthday party with a gas station and Nike sneakers theme (he has a line of shoes with the brand). Footwear hung from the ceiling and protruded from a wall on mannequin legs.

"I creative directed this whole party by the way," Kylie said in an Instagram Story video as Travis nuzzled her neck in an elevator on the way up to the bash. Kylie gave fans a tour of the over-the-top décor via her Instagram Story, which fans captured on social media.

Inside a makeshift gas station there were shelves upon shelves of Travis Scott-branded paper towels, glass cleaner and motor oil, Cactus Jack bleach and laundry soap, Texas Flakes cereal plus a cold case filled with Travis T-shirts. There was even a Hennessy slushie machine!

@khloekardashian / Instagram

Kylie's family including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were all there to celebrate. Kim posted scenes from the bash on her Instagram Story.

Inside, Kylie led friends in a rendition of "Happy Birthday" as Travis blew out the candles on a cake shaped like a large Nike shoe.

The couple kissed all night long, including as Kylie -- who earlier in the day urged Travis to have another baby with her -- got inked by a tattoo artist she'd hired to work at the party. (Travis also got inked during the bash.)

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let's [mess] around and have another baby," Kylie told Travis on Instagram earlier in the day.