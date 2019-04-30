Kylie Jenner flirtatiously tells Travis Scott she wants another baby, plus more news

Kylie Jenner shares a sweet b-day message with Travis Scott

Travis Scott's main squeeze is all about the gifts on his 28th birthday. First, the makeup mogul got a billboard for Travis, which she had emblazoned with the words, "Happy birthday, daddy," and photos of herself and the couple's daughter, Stormi. She also threw the rapper a massive Marvel-themed party, which was reportedly attended by multiple family members. Then, on Tuesday, April 30, Kylie shared one last loving birthday sentiment -- and a flirtatious suggestion that they expand their family again. "Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote on a slideshow on Instagram (via Us Weekly). "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁." Before signing off, she added that they should mess "around and have another baby." Happy birthday, Travis!

RELATED: Cutest couples at the 2019 ACM Awards