Demi Lovato's ex, Wilmer Valderrama, is a huge support during her recovery, plus more news

Wilmer Valderama is one of Demi Lovato's main supports

As Demi Lovato navigates her recovery after overdosing this summer, there's one person she continues to keep very close -- and that's her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. TMZ reports the two are in extremely close contact in the wake of Demi's stints in the hospital and in rehab. Wilmer reportedly visited her in both of those locations and the two continue to see each other frequently now that Demi's living part-time at a sober house and part-time at a private residence in Los Angeles. Through it all, Wilmer's reportedly been "a constant presence" in Demi's life -- and an essential component of the support system her sobriety requires.

