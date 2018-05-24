Blue Ivy Carter scolds her grandma in Paris, plus more news

Blue Ivy Carter scolds her grandmother for filming in Paris

She shushed Beyonce and JAY-Z when she thought their clapping was too loud at the Grammys back in January, so it should come as no surprise that when Blue Ivy Carter's grandma disregarded the no filming rule at what appeared to be the Paris Opera House, the 6-year-old shut Tina Knowles Lawson down, stat. Tina shared a video this week that showed her whispering about how she was in "the most beautiful theater I've ever seen in my life" for a "walking ballet." She didn't get much further that that before her granddaughter's small voice surfaced in the background: "You're not supposed to take video, grandma," Blue could be heard saying (via E! News). "You're not supposed to. Tina continued to pan the theater, seemingly unfazed by Blue's admonishing tsk-tsk. But she did share the clip later, captioning it, "When you are trying to sneak a video 😂."

