What's buzzing at the 2018 Grammys

Empty-handed

It's that time -- music's biggest night! For the first time in 15 years, the Grammys have returned to the Big Apple. From fashion statements and jaw-dropping performances to must-hear speeches, trending topics and, of course, all the antics and laughs that came courtesy of host James Corden, here are the highlights from the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018, starting with... Wow. JAY-Z started the night as the music star with more nominations than any other artist going into the 60th Annual Grammy Awards -- and ended the night shut out of all eight categories in which he'd received nods. All the the rap categories in which Jay was nominated were taken by Kendrick Lamar, while Bruno Mars beat Jay for song of the year and album of the year. But as consolation, at least he had wife Beyonce and their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, by his side during the ceremony to soften the blow. Keep reading for more on what had everyone buzzing at the 2018 Grammys...

