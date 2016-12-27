Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Carrie Fisher passed away at UCLA Medical Center on Dec. 27, 2016, just days after she suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "No words #Devastated," Mark Hamill wrote after discovering this sad news on Twitter on Dec. 27. Keep reading to see what the rest of Hollywood is saying on social media about Carrie's life and legacy.
