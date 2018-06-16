She became a pop icon after empowering songs like her 1986 hit "Control." Now Janet Jackson's family is concerned that she's losing hers - and insiders are blaming it on her Brother Randy, according to news reports.

AP

Reportedly at least two times last week, Janet, 52, called the Malibu police because she was unable to reach estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, as she was worried for the well-being of their son, Eissa, 1, as they were at a hotel together.

"There was no evidence of any crime. The baby was fine, so there was no report taken," a representative for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station explained to Page Six.

And, according to TMZ, Jackson was worried that Al Mana was using drugs in front of the child. In a statement to "Entertainment Tonight," brother Randy said the "Rhythm Nation" singer called 911 after Eissa's nanny spoke of "aggressive" behavior by Al Mana.

Getty Images

However sources told The Post that Al Mana does not use drugs and there is no threat to the baby. They blame Randy, 56, for creating what they're calling a strange ploy to lock down a pending custody battle for the child.

"Randy is behind all of this — he thinks he's helping [Janet] to win legal and primary custody when he's really hurting her," said a family insider.

The insider added that police were not amused by the false alarm and "because of Randy, their time was wasted. There were no drugs . . . Wissam was very polite, as has always been the case."

Invision/AP

Sources continued that Randy, the youngest Jackson brother in the famed family, has been stoking the fire and advising his sister on a strategy that he thinks will help her gain the upper hand in court as she and Al Mana, 43, continue with contentious divorce proceedings that started over a year ago.

"Randy doesn't understand a lot, but wants you to believe he's an expert," a family employee has said. "He's fed Janet bad information. He's made her believe that a disagreement is an argument, an argument is a fight, and criticism from Wissam is a curse word."

Even more, the employee added that Randy has convinced Janet be sure to keep the boy nearby.

Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"This idea that if Wissam were to take Eissa, even for a couple of days, he'd flee to the Middle East . . . is all Randy. As smart as we believe Janet has always been with her affairs, she's not being too smart by allowing Randy to take over her life and her marriage," the family source continued.

While Janet's rep has not responded to a request for comment, her father Joseph Jackson weighed in on the drama.

"Janet can handle herself. I won't comment further," the family patriarch told The Post.

As well as a spokesperson for Al Mana also declined to comment, however pointed out in a previous statement that the Qatari billionaire continues his love for Janet and a desire to hold the family together, even though the two have been separated since January 2017, shortly after the boy's birth. Janet filed for divorce not long after, with Randy saying Al Mana verbally abused her.

Nick Ut / Invision/AP

"There's a lot of pain. Janet's been through a lot with her divorce," Randy opened up to People magazine last year. "It was quite an abusive situation . . . No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a [expletive] every day."

At a show in Houston last year, the "Nasty" singer seemingly backed up her brother's allegations.

"This is me," she said to the crowd while tearfully singing the domestic violence-themed song, "What About": "What about all the [stuff] you've done to me? What about the times you hit my face? What about the times you kept on when I said no more, please?"

Al Mana's rep has said her client would not "dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response." That the marriage failing has caused Al Mana great sadness.

Fotos International / Getty Images

Via his attorney Brian Oxman, Randy told The Post that his motives helping his sister have been misinterpreted.

"My family [has] decided to no longer sit quietly while one of us goes through a crisis. We were put off by not taking a proactive stand with Michael [Jackson] and doing things to care for him. We felt we were very remiss in the past and now, any time there's signs of problems, we will get involved," said Randy.