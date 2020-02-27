People have long loved versatile Oscar-nominated actor John C. Reilly, who's entertained us for decades in comedies like "Step Brothers," musicals like "Chicago," animated films like "Wreck-It Ralph" and dramas like "The Hours." And now people are absolutely loving his son.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images for Americana Music

The internet quickly became obsessed with the eldest child of the "Check It Out!, With Steve Brule" star after discovering a Feb. 24 tweet from Huffpost senior culture writer Zeba Blay, who posted a split image of John and Leo Reilly, captioning it simply, "so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly's son."

It turns out that Leo, who's 21 or 22, is a bit of a modern Renaissance man. As Lainey Gossip points out, "In addition to being a model, he's a musician, jewellery maker, and TikTok star."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Leo -- whose mother is John's longtime wife, producer Alison Dickey (according to IndieWire, she and John met in 1992 on the set of "Casualties of War" in Thailand when she was working as Sean Penn's assistant) -- hit the runway and posed for Moschino in 2019.

Leo has also garnered attention for his fantastically quirky video for his song "Boyfren" -- he performs under the name LoveLeo -- and has a lot of fans on TikTok as well as Instagram, where he posts fun (and often Photoshopped) images.

Thirsty fans should know, however, that Leo is currently taken: He's in a relationship with model Julia Marie, who frequently appears on his social media pages. They're seen here on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Emma" in February 2020.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

John and Alison also have a younger son, Arlo Reilly. Alas, Arlo's Instagram account is private, though Leo has posted pics of his long-haired and equally handsome brother before, including this one from when they were kids and this one from June 2019.

Leo has also shared photos of his parents including his always dapper dad to mark his birthday in 2019 and the time John -- who did some vocals on hip-hop collective ASAP Mob's 2017 album "Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy" -- hung out with A$AP Rocky in 2017.

Want more? LoveLeo will release his next music video -- for the song "Rosie" -- on March 6.