Is Justin Bieber's racy Instagram pic a Scott Disick dis? Plus more news
No more ankle-biters for Kimye
Kim Kardashian will not be following in her sister Kourtney's footsteps by becoming a mom for a third time, TMZ reports. The potentially life-threatening placenta accreta she suffered from during her pregnancies with both North and Saint would most likely return, doctors say, which could put her life in jeopardy.
