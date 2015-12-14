Is Justin Bieber's racy Instagram pic a Scott Disick dis? Plus more news

The Shortlist

No more ankle-biters for Kimye

Kim Kardashian will not be following in her sister Kourtney's footsteps by becoming a mom for a third time, TMZ reports. The potentially life-threatening placenta accreta she suffered from during her pregnancies with both North and Saint would most likely return, doctors say, which could put her life in jeopardy.

