Jennifer Lawrence made sure her wedding dress was given a five-star experience before the nuptials. According to Page Six, the Dior gown had its own room.

"The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport's historic Hotel Viking for the evening," a source told the New York Post's gossip page.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

The fact that Jennifer wore Dior shouldn't come as a surprise, as she's the face of the luxury brand.

J.Law and art dealer Cooke Maroney tied the knot at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island on Oct. 19 before a star-studded guest list, including Adele, Sienna Miller, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Amy Schumer.

Best Image / BACKGRID

After the bride and groom exchanged their "I do's," a food truck owned by Kevin Tortorella fed the hungry guests. Funny enough, Kevin, who owns Boston's Baddest Burger & Sandwich Co., said he didn't know he was hired to do J.Law's wedding until he got there.

"I actually didn't know until I got on the property," he told the Boston Globe. "I found out when I got there, and there were paparazzi everywhere. I was thinking, 'There's more to this than meets the eye.'"

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

To make matters more humorous, Kevin isn't exactly a pop culture aficionado, so he didn't really recognize anyone he served, although he's certain he didn't serve the "Hunger Games" actress. When asked if he recognized any of the guests at the star-studded event, he told the Globe, "Honestly, there was probably lots and lots of them."

"My wife sure was mad when I told her where I was," he said. "She said, 'They couldn't have hired a more perfect person.'"