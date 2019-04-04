Jack Osbourne is doing well after being brutally attacked at a Los Angeles coffee shop this week.

TMZ reported that Ozzy and Sharon's son was sitting at a sidewalk patio on April 3 when a random person punched him in the head. The attacker appeared to be homeless, the website noted.

The attacker "came out of nowhere and sucker punched Jack on the right side of his head" before running away, TMZ said, noting that a stunned Jack got up and threw his coffee at the fleeing man.

Police eventually identified and found the man, who was then arrested for battery and assault. The arrest, however, wasn't easy as police allegedly had to taze the man while trying to detail him.

Jack has not publicly addressed the attack.

The attack comes not long after Jack and his ex-wife, Lisa, finalized their divorce after six years of marriage. The former couple shares three children.