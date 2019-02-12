Jack Osbourne is not out there guarding the southern border, despite a recent report claiming otherwise.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The former reality TV star replied to the report on his Facebook page, calling it "fake news."

"I DO NOT WORK FOR BORDER PATROL," he said. "I'm a reserve law enforcement officer close to the border."

The denial comes after Radar Online posted a story claiming Jack has recently become a United States Border Patrol Officer.

"Jack is guarding our borders. He's been a U.S. border patrol officer for a while and really enjoys it. And he's very skilled at it," a source told Radar. "He's gone through some major training, including with assault weapons, and he's dedicated a lot of his time to it. It's been really rewarding for him."

The source added, "He patrols when he's on call and for any agent working along the border it can be very dangerous."

While his involvement at the southern border certainly appears to be false, Jack was recently photographed patrolling the streets in Malibu, California, during the devastating wildfires that took place last November.

In the past, he has shared several images from his job as a police officer.

"Patrol day. #cops#thinblueline #MPD," he captioned a photo from the field in February 2018.