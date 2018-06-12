Jada Pinkett Smith's life has always appeared to be nothing short of magical, but she's opening up about her inner demons and how they almost cost her her life.

The actress took to Instagram this week to share an image of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, both of whom tragically took their own lives last week. Jada admits to have been in that troublesome state of mind before.

"One thing I've learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise. We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body," she wrote. "With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often."

That, however, was a long time ago.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

"In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit," she continued. "What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on... either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health."

Jada doesn't take her state of mind for granted.

"Mental health is a daily practice for me. It's a practice of deep self-love," she wrote. "May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand... but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through."

Jada's revelation comes a few weeks after her daughter, Willow Smith, admitted to cutting herself following the success of her 2010 song "Whip My Hair."