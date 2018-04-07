Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano on the hit HBO show, "The Sopranos," reached out on social media about multiple sclerosis and being a mother.

She posted on her Instagram, looking for any advice from followers as she has been told to stop breastfeeding 11-week-old son, Jack, whom she and former pro baseball player husband, Cutter Dykstra, recently welcomed into the world.

"All my fellow mommies that deal with MS or anything that causes them to have to make choices they didn't necessarily want to ... this is for you," she captions next to a photo of herself and the newborn. "I'm having to stop breastfeeding soon so I can get back on meds. The truth is, the toll of two kids and a newborn lifestyle is not the easiest on me and I need some help," she continues.

The 36-year-old, who is also mother to Beau, 4, goes on to talk about how it is so difficult to stop breastfeeding her baby.

"What sucks is that I live with a disease that makes decisions for me a lot, and with breastfeeding I took SUCH pride that I was able to do something really awesome with this body that I am constantly at war with," she explains. "This little guy's tummy is struggling with the formula, and I KNOW we will both be fine, but I'm emotionally having to deal with the guilt and sadness that is coming along with weaning us both off this magical time."

The "Entourage" guest star then reaches out to her 100K plus followers if any of them have "any advice ... on how this can be any easier?"

Jamie revealed in 2016 how she had been diagnosed with MS when she was just 20 years old, and still filming the hit HBO show. She also talked to People magazine about how multiple sclerosis had affected her everyday life.

"I can't walk for a long period of time without resting. I cannot run. No superhero roles for me. Stairs? I can do them but they're not the easiest," she admitted.

She then went on to add: "Sometimes all I needed was like five or 10 minutes to sit and recharge but I wouldn't ask, because I didn't want them to be suspicious," she opened up about being on set and dealing with the disease. "Things are manageable now."