Father time hasn't gotten ahold of Jane Seymour -- she's as sexy as ever. How sexy, you ask? Well, the 67-year-old posed in Playboy this month.

This marks the third time the former Bond girl has posed for the magazine, having previously done so in 1973 and 1987.

On Feb. 21, Jane shared an image from her shoot on Instagram.

"I'm THRILLED to finally share this with you! I was recently photographed and interviewed in my home by Playboy," she captioned the pic. "I open up about my career, my family, feeling better-than-ever at 67 and so much more!"

As for why she feels comfortable showing off her risqué side, she told the mag, "I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger. Then, I was like, 'Oh gosh, I'm supposed to be sexy. What is that?! There's an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I'm comfortable in my own skin."

While it's no secret that many women have used doctors to help them defy aging, Jane, who has five decades of acting under her belt (if she was wearing one), credits her decision to forego surgery as her reason for staying youthful.

"I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven't done any of it," she says. "So I still look like 'me.' Everyday I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don't [recognize] them. I'm authentically being me. That's important to me."

She adds, "I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone. When you're younger, it's all about 'look at me.' I'm not trying to get anyone to look at me. I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone."

It hasn't always been pretty for Jane though. In fact, she told Playboy about the time in 1972 a Hollywood producer invited her to his home to screen test for a role. He allegedly assaulted her.

Afterward, she said, "He put me in a car and said, 'If anyone knows you ever came here, if you ever tell anyone, ever, I'll guarantee you never work again anywhere on the planet.' And he had that power. I got in the cab and cried, terrified… The only reason I've ever told that story is that women should have a choice… I was put in a situation where I couldn't show what I could do. And I'm a person who, when something bad happens, I get over it and move forward."

It took time for her to come to terms with that evening and she even thought that acting wasn't for her. Then, though, she got a part in a play.

"People say, 'You're like a phoenix. No, I just had a strong role model in my mother," she said. "Everyone will have challenges. Your natural instinct is to close up your heart and let it eat you up. Do something to help someone else. It will heal you. You'll be like a magnet when you do that. Light to firefly."