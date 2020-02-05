Jenelle Evans is officially signing off from the "Teen Mom" franchise.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star, who's been featured on MTV's "Teen Mom 2" since 2011, told E! News that her time was done.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm officially out of contract with MTV in April," she said. "That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!"

While Jenelle now claims to be ecstatic, TMZ said last November that she was desperate for MTV to take her back. Last year, the network had all-but said they were moving on from her, mentioning her estranged husband David Eason in its statement. MTV had previously fired David after he posted homophobic remarks on social media.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of 'Teen Mom 2' with him since," the statement read. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

GC Images

While MTV hasn't publicly said it was interested in covering Jenelle, the 28-year-old "feels like she's been strung along," a source told E!, and "has been in this holding pattern waiting for their final answer."

The source said we haven't seen the last of the controversial reality TV star either.

"Regardless of the finality of the situation with MTV," the source said, "she is really looking forward to seeing what new opportunities are out there for her."