It's hard to imagine that anyone wouldn't be excited about a "Friends" reunion!

But according to Jennifer Aniston, some of the cast members aren't so thrilled at the thought of getting back together.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"The girls always say we would love to do it again," she revealed during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Dec. 5. "And the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason."

David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc may be unenthused, but Jennifer says that won't stop the rest of the ensemble cast from eventually working together again in some fashion.

She even has some funny ideas for what the girls, including Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, could do if they ended up onscreen together again.

"So we've decided that we'll just do, like -- and I've said this before -- we'll just do, like, a remake of "The Golden Girls" in, like, 40 years," she joked. Adding, "Just kind of go out on wicker chairs, you know what I mean?"

Jon Ragel / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC via Getty Images

"Friends" had a 10-year run on NBC from 1994 to 2004, and it's still such a fan favorite that Netflix reportedly just forked over $100 million to keep their streaming rights for old episodes through 2019.