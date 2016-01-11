Catching fire, indeed! Jennifer Lawrence is taking a lot of heat today after she lambasted a foreign reporter backstage at the Golden Globes.

Many felt her actions were more than sassy -- it was rude.

Us Weekly blared the headline, "Did Jennifer Lawrence Go Too Far Scolding Golden Globes 2016 Reporter?"

The New York Post's headline said, "J. Law Has A Mean Side."

The Daily Mail called it "rude."

The J. Law backlash came after a reporter attempted to asked Jennifer a question after her win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy. The man fumbled over his words before Jen said, "You can't live your whole life behind your phone, bro. You can't do that. You've got to live in the now."

The reporter replied: "Oh, sorry, sorry, sorry!" before asking a question about about the Oscars.

"We're at the Golden Globes," Jen said. "If you put your phone down you'd know that."

Many were not amused.

"Jennifer Lawrence practically bullying a nervous reporter with broken English in front of his peers isn't….funny…," on Tweeter wrote.

Another said,"Jennifer Lawrence calling out the reporter reading a question off his phone was so rude and uncalled for. she's not cute, she's rude."

One person who probably didn't see her nasty streak: ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult, whom she ran into at the Globes.

A Los Angeles Times reporter caught the moment on camera and posted it to Twitter."Yes, that's JLaw talking to ex Nicholas Hoult during the first commercial break. #GoldenGlobes."