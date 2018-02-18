We're not the only ones who want to know what happened between former BFFs Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss.

Jennifer Lawrence -- an unapologetic lover of gossip and trashy reality TV -- has made it clear she needs to know too!

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," J.Law said during a TimesTalks Q&A on Feb. 15 while promoting her new movie, "Red Sparrow," according to a report from People.

"Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?" Jen added, according to Us Weekly.

A few years ago, Taylor and Karlie were inseparable besties who often documented their friendship on social media. The model was a regular at the singer's annual Fourth of July parties in Rhode Island and even lived in Taylor's New York City apartment for a time.

But in recent months, speculation about a rift has made headlines.

Splash News

Even though Karlie, 25, wished Taylor a happy 28th birthday last December, fans still noticed that Taylor had inexplicably left the model's name off a T-shirt she wore in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video -- a shirt that featured the names of several members of her squad (including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Lena Dunham, Martha Hunt and more.

Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Those rumors were fueled further when, in early February, TMZ published a photo of Karlie grabbing sushi with a group of people that included Taylor nemesis Katy Perry. That came a month after Karlie posted an Instagram video of herself dribbling a basketball, from a Love 2017 Advent Calendar shoot, that she'd initially captioned, "Swish Swish," which is the title of Katy's 2017 Taylor diss track. (Karlie later edited it to read "Nothing but net.")

Teen Vogue has reported that the seeds of Taylor and Karlie's friendship were sown back in 2012 when, after seeing a picture of Karlie while being interviewed for Vogue, Taylor declared, "I love Karlie Kloss... I want to bake cookies with her!" Karlie read it and responded on Twitter: "Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)."

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP

The next year, the two met for the first time at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where Karlie was modeling and Taylor was performing. Their friendship blossomed from there.