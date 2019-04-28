Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are becoming seriously buddy-buddy with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, since they agreed to help fix up the couple's new beachside home in Malibu earlier this year.

So much so, J.Lo and A-Rod took a trip down to Waco, Texas, to visit the HGTV stars on Saturday, April 27. The foursome posed for a photo together during their hangout, which Alex shared on Instagram.

"ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas," he wrote, making a play on the home-designer pair's last name using the hashtag #CapitalGaines.

Chip posted a similar group shot with a caption highlighting his good-looking new celebrity pals ... not that you could possibly miss Jenny's tight abs, though!

"What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people," he wrote. "Then there's me, looking as usual ... disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!"

Chip and Joanna first met the newly-engaged couple via a FaceTime call back in February. Knowing that Jennifer was a huge fan of their show, "Fixer Upper," Alex arranged for a surprise phone meeting as their second anniversary present.

"I'm looking at [Alex], and I was like, 'Oh, you listen to me. I love you. You are so amazing.' It really blew me away. That, to me, is more romantic than anything," she said of the thoughtful gift. "He was, like, trying to get her on the phone. It was amazing."

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock / Brian Ach/REX/Shutterstock

Initially, Jennifer was just supposed to get a few tips on remodeling her Malibu home from Joanna, who seldom takes big jobs outside of Texas so that she can stay close to her five young children.

But the home designers made a big exception for Jennifer after she "totally fan-girled out," and agreed to, at least, check out her new space and get a feel for her design vision.

In March, Chip and Joanna made the trek out to Los Angeles to actually see the beach house, though they haven't made any final decisions on the extent of their involvement with the redesign.

"Jennifer wanted to walk the space with Joanna in person," a source told People. "They're both extremely busy, but it's hard to take on any kind of home project without actually seeing the space."

On March 9, Alex popped the question with a ginormous emerald-cut rock while on vacay in the Bahamas.