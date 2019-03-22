Jennifer Lopez convinces Joanna Gaines to take on rare project outside of her hometown of Waco, Texas, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with an all-star collaboration that could only happen in Hollywood... Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to get Joanna Gaines to commit to an assignment outside of Waco, Texas. (She and husband Chip Gaines work exclusively near their home so that they can be close to their five children.) A month after the singer-actress, who's a major fan of "Fixer Upper," revealed that boyfriend Alex Rodriguez surprised her on their second anniversary by getting Joanna to chat with her on FaceTime to offer some tips on how to fix up a property they recently purchased in Malibu, J.Lo and the HGTV star were photographed inspecting the beachfront pad as a camera crew rolled. "Joanna is going to help Jennifer remodel her home. Jennifer wanted to walk the space with Joanna in person," said an "Entertainment Tonight" source. "It was really just an opportunity for them to walk the space together and for Joanna to hear Jennifer's vision for the space." The insider added that, for now, "there truly is no formal plan for any of the footage" but it "could possibly end up" on the new network Joanna and Chip are launching. Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

