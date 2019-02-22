The Kardashians are trying to trademark their kids' names, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with the latest extravagant behavior from the First Family of Reality TV... As any Kardashian knows, it's never too soon to start making money off of your children. TMZ reported on Feb. 18, 2019, that Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed paperwork to trademark the names of their offspring: Kim's kids with Kanye West (Saint West, North West and Chicago West), Khloe's daughter with Tristan Thompson (True Thompson) and Kylie's daughter with Travis Scott (Stormi Webster). According to the webloid, the trio filed paperwork to reserve the rights to use their tots' names on "a number of products" including clothing lines, toys and skincare products. Kylie also filed a trademark for "Stormiworld," the theme of her little girl's first birthday party. Speaking of which…

