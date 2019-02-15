Jennifer Lopez drops five figures on A-Rod's Valentine's Day gift, plus more news

J.Lo plunks down $24k for A-Rod's Valentine's Day present

"Thank you baby." So said a grateful Alex Rodriguez on Instagram after Jennifer Lopez gifted him a blue and silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch for Valentine's Day. Page Six reports J.Lo plunked down a whopping a $24,300 for her man's new accessory and presented it to him while the couple of two years enjoyed the holiday with her twins, Max and Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, at A-Rod's home in Coral Gables, Florida. Judging from Jennifer's last Instagram post on V-Day, the lovebirds also took time to indulge in the spirit of the holiday with coffee and plenty of side-by-side loungin'. "We'll be here... 💕❤️," J.Lo captioned a shot of the two in bed. "So much love to give today and everyday!!!" she added. "Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

