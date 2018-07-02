Will Lea Michele sing at her wedding? Her answer might surprise you!

How's this for a surprise: Lea Michele has absolutely no plans to sing on her wedding day. "Hell, no -- no way," the singer-actress told Wonderwall.com on the subject of serenading her husband-to-be when they tie the knot. While discussing her partnership with Marriott's new Marriott Moments platform -- a digital concierge offering curated lists of experiences available for purchase in hundreds of top travel destinations across the globe -- the Emmy nominee also cleared up the rumor that her "Glee" co-star and current tour mate Darren Criss will perform at her upcoming nuptials. Keep reading to see what else she told us about their super-close friendship, being engaged at the same time, wedding planning, life on the road and more!

