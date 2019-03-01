A law student shelled out big bucks at an auction to mingle and sip champagne with Amal Clooney.

The student paid $8,100 during Columbia Law School's Public Interest Law Foundation auction for a lunch at New York City's Jean-Georges restaurant with George Clooney's wife and human rights professor Sarah Cleveland.

The item, Page Six said, was described by the auction as, "Right to food (and champagne!)."

The woman who gave the high bid is reportedly a first-year law student at the Ivy League school. The winning bid allowed up to six people to attend the lunch, and the student reportedly plans to invite her friends.

Amal has been a well-respected human rights and international law attorney for years, and she has been a visiting professor at Columbia since 2015.

The proceeds from the auction go toward supporting students' legal aid work.