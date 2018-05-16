Stars turning 70 in 2018

Seventy and sensational! Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate your favorite stars who are turning 70 this year... starting with this music legend! Stevie Nicks will be 70 years old on May 26. The iconic singer is still performing sold-out shows and will be hitting the road with Fleetwood Mac again starting Oct 3. Keep reading to see who else hits the big 7-0 in 2018!

