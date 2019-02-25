They were the unofficial king and queen of HGTV, and now Chip and Joanna Gaines have a castle to call their own.

Mireya Acierto / FilmMagic

The former "Fixer Upper" stars have purchased a 106-year-old stone castle in Waco, Texas.

"I can confirm that [Chip and Joanna] has purchased the historic Cottonland Castle," a spokesman for the couple said in a statement. "For nearly two decades, Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood—they've even made past attempts to purchase it."

The 6,700-square-foot property — which you can see here — was listed at $425,000, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. Reports said construction on the castle began in 1890 and was completed in 1913.

The reality TV stars purchased the castle knowing that it needed a severe facelift.

"The property is an iconic piece of Waco's history and while specific plans have not yet been determined, one thing is for certain: their efforts will focus on fully completing the home's long overdue and well deserved restoration," the spokesman said.

@joannagaines / Instagram

According to WacoHistory.Org, the castle has been owned by a multitude of people over years, with many selling it because the cost of maintaining the property was incredibly high.

"Although Cottonland Castle today still is in need of much repair, it remains a striking hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood," the website said. "The impressive home continues to stand as a quiet reminder of the importance of the cotton industry which once brought prosperity to Waco."

It's not known how much the couple paid for the property.