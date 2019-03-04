Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets emotional about buying his dad a house, plus more news

Dwayne Johnson buys his dad a new house

For Christmas, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave his mom a brand new house. Now, he's doing the same for his dad. "I just got off the phone with my dad and man, it was a great call," The Rock said in a moving video clip he posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 3 (via People). "About two to three weeks ago, I called my dad and I said, 'Look, you're probably happy where you're at.' I said, 'but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you wanna live, you can live. He couldn't believe it, he was speechless. And he goes, 'I'm so excited, and I'm also so nervous.' My dad's an old school tough guy, I said, 'What the hell you nervous about? He said, 'Well, no one,' he was searching for words, and he's like, 'no one ever called to tell me they were going to buy me a house before and the fact that it's you, it's my son, I'm so proud of you, and I love you so much." Dwayne then told his followers, "I've never heard my dad talk like that," adding, "It felt good to me, and it felt good to my heart." He also opened up about how his father "used to beat my a--," calling it "tough love." "I hated it back then, but I'm so grateful for it now," he continued, "and it just felt good to kinda give back to the ones who raised you so, love you too, pop." In the accompanying caption, the star explained that his dad had a hard life from the time he was kicked out of his mother's house on Christmas Day and forced to live on the streets -- an experience Dwayne said shaped the way his father raised him. "Enjoy your new house, pop," he wrote.

