Warning: Dangerous curves ahead!

Jennifer Lopez brought her style A-game -- and showed off her famous figure! -- in not one but two eye-catching ensembles during a visit to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" studios on Jan. 4.

J.Lo was photographed looking white hot in a curve-hugging below-the-knee skirt with a long-sleeve top in a different shade of white, plus Louboutin heels, while arriving for her interview with Jimmy Kimmel in Hollywood, California.

During her actual appearance on the late-night talk show, she donned an equally impressive getup -- the same $12,000 gold sequin Michael Kors Collection jumpsuit that Gigi Hadid wore back in June to the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards.

And there's no doubt the diva gave the 20-year-old supermodel a run for her money in spite of their 26-year age gap!

Jennifer's jumpsuit may have been super-expensive, but according to the "Shades of Blue" star, her style doesn't always necessitate breaking the bank.

After Jimmy joked that J.Lo's schedule is so busy "because there are people that want to see you -- and more importantly, for the money," the multi-hyphenate fired back, "I mean, who's going to pay for these jumpsuits?"

"That can't be cheap -- you didn't get that at Marshalls," Jimmy responded, to which the "American Idol" judge laughed before replying in earnest: "Although I do shop at Marshalls."

"I like shopping at bargain places," she added. "I like mixing thing up."

Apparently not even Jennifer Lopez pays full price for fabulous!