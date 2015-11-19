Scientific facts about vaccination and autism haven't always inspired Jenny McCarthy to tamp down her anti-vaccination ideas, so perhaps her take on Charlie Sheen's HIV diagnosis should come as no surprise.

But after she was roundly criticized in the press for her comments about Charlie on her SiriusXM radio show, "Dirty, Sexy, Funny," she hit Twitter with an expanded explanation of her stance -- that did little to correct the issues critics had with her initial comments.

"I look back and I'm like, 'OK, that would have been some valuable information,'" Jenny said on her show in response to Charlie's revelation that he's been HIV positive since 2011.

She played the troubled actor's love interest on "Two and a Half Men" from 2007 until 2010, then returned in 2011. But Vulture points out the last episode she filmed with Charlie aired in December 2010, so there was no overlap with their interaction and his becoming HIV positive.

"Look how many people have played his love interest on the show," Jenny continued the morning of Charlie's announcement. "I mean, not that you can obviously get it through kissing, but still that's a big deal. If I have to be upfront about a herpe, how could you not be upfront about HIV?"

Among those who responded to her comments was Charlie's manager, Mark Burg, who told People Charlie "was infected long after he worked with Jenny."

In a follow-up tweet, Jenny assured the world her concern wasn't personal but rather part of what she believes to be a double standard.

"Every actress (and actor for that matter) must disclose hundreds of personal health matters before ever being allowed to set foot on a film set," she wrote. "The point I raised about Charlie Sheen on my Sirius radio show, had nothing to do with whether or not I think he put me at risk. Yet an actor who interacts physically with dozens of actresses in intimate scenes, is not required to disclose that he has HIV?"

She then returned to her belief that an HIV positive actor should alert his co-stars to his diagnosis, even though there's virtually no way a co-star could contract the virus from sharing a set with an infected actor unless their interaction involved sharing needles or having unprotected sex.

"I am very aware that HIV is not spread through kissing, but I also believe that if an actress has to disclose all of her business before kissing a male costar, that actor should be required to disclose something [as] major as an HIV infection too," she said in the tweet.

"His disclosures in his personal life are none of my business, and are for him to reconcile with the people he interacted with privately," she concluded. "I am not one of them."

Meanwhile, multiple celebs, including Lady Gaga, Heather Locklear, Pier Morgan and Martin Sheen, have spoken out in support of the actor's bravery in coming forward with his news.

