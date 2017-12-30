Vinny Guadagnino, the more reserved one on MTV's hit show "Jersey Shore," couldn't help himself by offering a little climate change education after President Trump tweeted out, "In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!"

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Vinny then replied to The President on Titter, "I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions,ocean patterns, jet streams and [expletive] like that"

Vinny, 30, who attended SUNY New Paltz and graduated from the College of Staten Island scored a 3.9 GPA, as well was a political aide for a NY State Assemblyman, later posted as comments came in about a "Jersey Shore" kid schooling Trump:

"Per my last tweet about global warming and ppl saying it's bad when someone from "jersey shore" educates the president etc. I get the joke but why does having a summer shore house automatically make u stupid?No smart ppl ever partied with friends on weekends?"

While climate change may be a hot-button item here, there is still tanning talk, no?