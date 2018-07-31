Jessica Simpson nearly takes a disastrous tumble in high heels
New York City is known for its towering buildings, so it's fitting that Jessica Simpson donned the "skyscraper of high heels" while attending a meeting in the city.
However, the clothing mogul's heels were so sky-high that she had trouble staying upright while walking!
On July 31, Jessica was photographed walking into a meeting while donning black-and-gold Christian Louboutin platform heels paired with a $3,000 polka-dot Valentino "Candystud Top Handle" bag. Images showed her walking wobbly as she transitioned from the road to the sidewalk.
Somehow, she managed to keep her footing, preventing her from a disastrous fall. As she left the building, she was more careful during her walk.
Jessica was joined in the Big Apple by her mom, Tina.
It's believed that Jessica is in New York to promote her cosmetics company, Beauty Fiend, which currently offers a range of makeup brushes.
"Make-up brushes to me are like a good pair of shoes," she told "Extra" earlier this month. "We started the collection with shoes, so to come into beauty, starting with brushes, is awesome. I like all kinds of beauty. I like natural beauty and I love overdone beauty. It's definitely an art."
After the meeting, Jessica posted several images of her makeup brushes to her Instagram story.
