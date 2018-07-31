New York City is known for its towering buildings, so it's fitting that Jessica Simpson donned the "skyscraper of high heels" while attending a meeting in the city.

However, the clothing mogul's heels were so sky-high that she had trouble staying upright while walking!

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

On July 31, Jessica was photographed walking into a meeting while donning black-and-gold Christian Louboutin platform heels paired with a $3,000 polka-dot Valentino "Candystud Top Handle" bag. Images showed her walking wobbly as she transitioned from the road to the sidewalk.

Somehow, she managed to keep her footing, preventing her from a disastrous fall. As she left the building, she was more careful during her walk.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jessica was joined in the Big Apple by her mom, Tina.

It's believed that Jessica is in New York to promote her cosmetics company, Beauty Fiend, which currently offers a range of makeup brushes.

"Make-up brushes to me are like a good pair of shoes," she told "Extra" earlier this month. "We started the collection with shoes, so to come into beauty, starting with brushes, is awesome. I like all kinds of beauty. I like natural beauty and I love overdone beauty. It's definitely an art."

After the meeting, Jessica posted several images of her makeup brushes to her Instagram story.