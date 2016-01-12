Jewel is once again off the market. Sorry guys.

The singing superstar has snatched herself a hot NFL boyfriend -- a man well known to sports fans as the "Clipboard Jesus."

The new couple isn't hiding their romance, either, posing for images on social media together.

On Jan. 10, Jewel posted an image of herself and Charlie with actor Robert Patrick.

"@robertpatrickT2 @cwhitey6 and I back stage to see @alescovedo for the Leonard Cohen Experience. Robert is singing!," she wrote of the image that shows the couple with their arms around each other.

"@robertpatrickT2 @cwhitey6 and I back stage to see @alescovedo for the Leonard Cohen Experience. Robert is singing!," she wrote of the image that shows the couple with their arms around each other.

On Jan. 11 the couple hit up the national championship game in Arizona where Alabama bested Charlie's alma mater, Clemson.

Defeat not withstanding, it seems that Charlie is winning over Jewel's pals.

Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell ran into Jewel and her man on the sidelines of the game and she signed off on the new relationship on Instagram.

"Love running in to my pal @jewel on the field," she captioned a snap showing her with Jewel, Charlie and her husband, Keith Zubulevich. "Loved her from 1st time I met her & now she's dating a Clemson fella, Charlie Whitehurst= awesome!"

"Love running in to my pal @jewel on the field," she captioned a snap showing her with Jewel, Charlie and her husband, Keith Zubulevich. "Loved her from 1st time I met her & now she's dating a Clemson fella, Charlie Whitehurst= awesome!"

In snapping pics on the sideline, Charlie found himself on familiar footing -- in other words, not on the field. The NFLer has made quite a living as a career backup quarterback, playing for a slew of teams. He currently plays of the Indianapolis Colts.

On Jan. 11, Jewel posted about being in Phoenix for the National Championship.

With his long locks often flowing out of a baseball cap, Charlie is often seen on the sidelines with a clipboard, like most backup quarterbacks, earning him the nickname "Clipboard Jesus."

So what if you're rarely seeing any actual game time ... Does that really matter when you're scoring touchdown's with Jewel?