After winning a Screen Actors Guild award for "Joker," Joaquin Phoenix eschewed the typical afterparty fanfare, choosing instead to comfort pigs en route to a slaughterhouse.

The actor made an appearance outside the Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co., in an event hosted by Los Angeles Animal Save. The packing plant is less than five miles from the Shrine Auditorium, where the SAG's where being held.

"Most people don't really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry," Joaquin, still dressed in his award's show tuxedo, told TV reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell. "I've seen it for what it is, so I have to be here."

According to reports, protesters have been gathering at the plant twice every week since at least 2017. Reports further suggest that a trailer carrying pigs stops just outside the plant for two minutes so activists can comfort the pigs and give them water. The two-minute pit stop is done with Farmer John's blessing. Advocates call it a "pig vigil."

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

"We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is," Joaquin said. "We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it's a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here."

He added, "As heartbreaking as it is when we're here giving water to the pigs I have a certain optimism in our community and how committed everyone is. People come down here week after week after week so I had to come here tonight and support and it's a little antidote to what I was just given, so I'm blessed to be here."

Earlier this month, the actor reportedly convinced the Golden Globes to serve an all-vegan menu.