Joe Rogan is angering many of this fans after bragging about his ability to get tested for Covid-19 multiple times.

While on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast this week, the former "Fear Factor" host said, "I got tested yesterday, and I got tested two days before that. I'm just going to test myself every three or four days."

Getty Images

Yahoo reported that Joe is paying a Los Angeles doctor to test podcast guests, including comedian Chris D'Elia, who appeared on the April 15 show.

"That's right, I got the test," Chris said.

Joe responded, "Isn't it nice?"

"You know why I got the test? Because I know Joe Rogan," Chris said. "Because I came here and he had a doctor."

Andrew Toth/Starpix/Shutterstock

Since many hospitals and states are running out of coronavirus tests, that braggadocios conversation understandably sparked backlash.

"A close friend, a doctor, presumably had coronavirus but couldn't get tested in NYC. Cool that Joe Rogan is able to test his pals like it's nothing," one person said on Twitter. Another added, "People like Joe Rogan bragging everyday how him and his friends are being tested daily is just ridiculous. Joe Rogan has had multiple coronavirus test with negative results. What the hell man?"

"Must be nice to get access to the Coronavirus test at will," another wrote. "I have had friends and their children who have been ill with flu systems & high temperatures and were refused the test because the ERs are rationing them. I guess you've reached elitist status. How nice for you."

WireImage

Joe's on-set doctor, however, said the tests being given aren't your typical coronavirus tests, telling Vice that he administers an "antibody test" that is not approved by the FDA.

"There's about 70 companies producing antibody tests, and only one of them is FDA approved, that's Cellex. I don't know how the hell they got that contract that they got FDA approval, but it's impossible to get those tests," Abe Malkin said. "I give everyone a disclaimer, it's not FDA approved, you can't use this for diagnosis, it's more for peace of mind, for epidemiologic data. But if they need a definitive diagnosis, they have to get a nasal swab."