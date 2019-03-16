The hysterical troll war between John Stamos and the Jonas Brothers rages on!

Stewart Cook / REX/Shutterstock

Ever since John Stamos showed up for the 2018 American Music Awards in a Jonas Brothers hoodie, he and the boys have been battling it out in an epic prank battle. But John just majorly upped the ante ...

The "Full House" star took to Instagram on Friday, March 15, sharing a fake tattoo of Nick Jonas' face in black and white on his forearm.

"#jobrosforlife," he captioned the practical joke pic with a tattoo artist pretending to ink his arm.

John's wife Caitlin McHugh got a kick out of the post, commenting, "@nickjonas will have to name his firstborn John Stamos," while Nick's brother Kevin Jonas wrote in disbelief, "No way!!!!!!"

After John initially stepped out in a JoBros tee, Nick had a picture of John stamped onto a hoodie he wore.

John jumped at the chance to poke fun at their budding bromance, using a picture of Nick wearing the sweater to make himself a personalized pillowcase.

"I had the craziest dream last night," he captioned a photo cuddled up in bed with the one-of-a-kind pillow.

But here's where things get even crazier ...

Nick then designed a blanket with the photo of John sleeping on his pillowcase, which features the shot of Nick wearing his John Stamos hoodie, and proceeded to share another sleeping photo on Instagram.

"I'll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!" Nick wrote on Instagram, in reference to the Jonas Brother's new hit single.

At least we know all of the trolling comes from a place of love because John has spoken about his adoration for the newly reunited boyband.

"I am the fourth Jonas Brother," John joked last year. "I love those guys."

The ball's in your court now, Nick!