Nick Jonas ups the ante in John Stamos bromance feud, plus more news

Nick Jonas adds a John Stamos blanket to their ongoing 'feud'

The most meta celebrity feud of all time continues! Nick Jonas and John Stamos have been teasing each other with images of one another emblazoned on their clothing and various other textiles since October, when John opted for a Jonas Brothers T-shirt as his American Music Awards outfit centerpiece. As Teen Vogue reminds us, Nick responded to John's AMA prank by making a hoodie emblazoned with an image of John wearing said Jonas Brothers shirt at the AMAs. John, in turn, took a photo of Nick wearing the hoodie ... that showed John wearing the JoBros tee ... and put it all on a pillow. He then shared a photo of himself cuddling up to the pillow alongside the caption, "I had the craziest dream last night... #jonasbrothers #sucker." Cue Nick's next move, which he posted on Instagram on Monday, March 11. It was a photo of himself in bed beneath a blanket. And yes, the blanket is printed with the IG pic of John cuddling up to the pillow printed with a pic of Nick wearing a hoodie featuring John wearing the Jonas Brothers shirt at the AMAs. Quipped Nick: "I'll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!" Something tells us this is far from over ...

