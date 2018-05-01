Two of Johnny Depp's former bodyguards have filed a lawsuit against the actor for unpaid wages and claim they were submitted to "unsafe conditions" and "illegal substances."

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six obtained court documents filed in California Superior Court. In the new civil suit, Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez claim they were hired by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in 2016 as in-house security. Instead of just protecting Johnny, they said they were used as de facto chauffeurs and nannies for Johnny's family.

One of them says he "was told to give into every whim of Depp's children and worried he would lose his job if he did not comply with their demands."

The plaintiffs also claim that Johnny's behavior at times was so bombastic that they were "forced to protect [Depp] from himself."

Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Shortly after they began working for Johnny, the men claim they noticed their paychecks were missing "overtime and rest pay." In fact, they said that during their two-year employment, they neither received overtime or were given "meal and rest breaks as mandated by law" and were "misclassified as independent contractors when they were clearly hired as employees."

"Plaintiffs found themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do," including being "constantly used as drivers, driving back and forth at Depp's or his family's beckoning," they claim in court docs. They claim that they were required to be around "illegal substances" and "were asked to monitor unstable individuals in [Depp's] life and entourage."

The men alleged the "unsafe conditions" at work while detailing an incident in which one of the men accidentally shot himself in the leg.

"As a result of the toxic and dangerous work environment and the constant labor code violations of their employers, Plaintiffs were forced to leave their employment despite the fact that they enjoyed many of the people they worked with and have no ill will toward Johnny Depp," the documents said.