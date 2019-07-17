These social media photos are starting to get old.

Throughout the week, Instagram and Twitter feeds seem to be aging as users can't get enough of the photo-editing app FaceApp, which uses filters to show people what they may look like when they get older.

Of course, this viral challenge has been embraced by celebrities, too.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

The Jonas brothers got in on the action on Tuesday, sharing a graying image of themselves.

"When you take a trip to the Year 3000," they captioned the photo, making reference to their 2006 song.

Sam Smith posted a photo while wearing an earring.

"Grandpa or Grandma? 💅🏼 I'll take both #batch," he wrote.

Ludacris posted a photo with his "Fast & Furious" co-star Tyrese Gibson, both of them looking like life on the road has taken it's toll.

"Fast & Furious 50 😂😂😂 and we still haven't stopped at a gas station. Or for Diapers. 💪🏽," he wrote alongside the snap.

"The Hills" star Brody Jenner looked older and maybe wiser in a photo with Clint Eastwood.

"Clint and I out for the early bird special at Golden Corral," he jokingly wrote. "Come through for the bomb split pea soup. #seniordiscount."

The challenge found its way to the "Jersey Shore," too.

Jwoww and Snooki looked, well, wrinkled in their viral snap.

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino looked like they were still on the prowl in their future photo.

Pauly wrote, "Hairline goals."

A decades-later Carrie Underwood looked every bit as in love with her husband, Mike Fisher, as ever in her Instagram photo.

Joanna Gaines shared several images to her Instagram Story, saying she "can't stop" playing with the app.

Then, an Instagram account shared an image of her and her husband Chip Gaines at a hot air balloon festival, joking that they were filming "Fixer Upper" season 252.

Chip commented, "Oh my gosh.. this is hilarious!! #252."

Drake, too, couldn't resist, but all he did was prove the he doesn't age.

Some people age like wine, others like milk.