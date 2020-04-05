There's no time like the present to sit down with a book!

"Property Brothers" stars Jonathan and Drew Scott recently released a children's book series called "Builder Brothers." While in quarantine, Jonathan and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel took part in a live reading of one of the new books. Drew and his wife Linda Phan also took part in a separate live reading.

"We have big plans to read Big Plans," Zooey said, referring to the title of the book.

Jonathan and Zooey have been self-isolating at home for weeks and have entertained themselves via a variety of ways.

"Don't let our smiles fool you, we both play to win! How are you spending your time as we all stay #hometogether?," he said. "@zooeydeschanel and I have been playing games, making music, and of course doing puzzles."

Last month, the "New Girl" star urged her Instagram followers to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hi, friends. Jonathan and I want to ask you to please stay home if you can. It's as simple as that," she wrote alongside a video of her and her beau encouraging others to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Take care of yourselves and your community by avoiding public places, washing your hands carefully, and being kind."

Jonathan and Zooey have been dating since last fall, having met while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series."

"There was chemistry right away," Jonathan told People magazine in January. "I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load."