Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott enjoyed a "perfect date night" in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Both the actress and the "Property Brothers" star shared the same photo from their lovey dovey evening in Sin City.

"Simply a perfect date night," he wrote. "From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time ❤️ 😊."

The "New Girl" actress captioned her photo "Cutie 🥰."

The two were first linked in September -- shortly after Zooey announced she and her husband, film producer Jacob Pechenik, released a statement announcing that there were calling it quits after four years of marriage and two kids together. Their romance has been heating up ever since, with Zooey even accompanying her new man to his brother, J.D. Scott's, Las Vegas wedding in October.