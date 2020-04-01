Jonathan Van Ness believes that one of the "mane" objectives during self-isolating should be letting your hair flow.

Don Arnold / WireImage

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the "Queer Eye" star was asked about people cutting their own hair, as nearly every salon is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the most important advice is to not. It's just to not do it. Just don't do it," he said. "You know, the average human head grows between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of hair a month. So, worst case scenario, this is going to give you like—what—two inches, three inches of hair."

Jonathan, who's given himself a quarantine makeover by shaving his trademark beard, said people should have fun experimenting with the style of their hair while being cooped up, but he urged against drastic changes.

"It's like, try a new look. Maybe you need a shag; maybe you need a new little bit of length," he said. "Like, save your haircuts. Because what you don't want to do is mess up your hair so bad that you're still growing that thing out after the quarantine."

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Since self-isolating became the norm, social media has been flooded with videos and pictures of users literally taking matters into their own hands in regards to their 'dos. Pink, for instance, laughed after accidentally lopping off a chunk of hair during an ill-advised haircut.

"What do you think? A good look? I think I'm looking pretty good" she said in an Instagram video, joking that she looks like Charlize Theron or Alyssa Milano. In ending her video, she said, "Stay safe, stay home. Cut your own hair, screw it."