Mouse in the house! While Josh Duhamel waited in his greenroom ahead of his appearance on the "Today" show on Tuesday, he noticed an unexpected guest: a mouse!

FayesVision/WENN.com

The actor sprung into action and caught the mouse in a paper coffee cup.

Al Roker got video of the actor with the cup-captured rodent.

"Kudos to @joshduhamel for catching the mouse on our @todayshow #greenroom this morning," Al tweeted.

In the video, a happy Josh tells Al, "got him" before lifting the lid off the cup.

"You got the greenroom mouse," Al says while the camera is pointed at the furry fellow trying to claw its way out of its temporary paper prison.

At one point, the mouse does escape, but Josh was there to quickly scoop it back up. He then put the top back on the coffee cup and set it down on the counter.

"Yeah, just leave it there for somebody," Al joking says.

No word on how Mickey Mouse feels about Josh's actions.