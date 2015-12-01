Congrats are in order for Josh Hartnett and his girlfriend Tamsin Egerton who have welcomed their first child!

Us Weekly confirmed the baby's arrival after Josh, 37, and Tamsin, 27, were spotted leaving a London hospital on Dec. 1 holding a baby carrier.

Josh and Tamsin have been together since 2013, after meeting on the set of "The Lovers" in 2011 and became romantic a year later.

News of their impending arrival broke in July, and it was reported that both Josh and Tamsin were "thrilled."

Congrats to the happy couple!