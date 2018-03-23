Minnie Driver's long-running feud with her neighbor over a shared driveway is headed towards a jury trial, and a Los Angeles judge is not happy about it.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The trial is set to last three weeks, but to the dismay of LA Superior Court Judge Rita Miller.

"These neighbor disputes are so unpleasant because people get so personally involved," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "The jury is going to say, 'All these lawyers - they're making a Federal case out of this.'… The heart of this case is who's richer than who, I guess."

The "Good Will Hunting" star and her 76-year-old Hollywood Hills next-door neighbor Daniel Perelmutter have been on bad terms for years. In 2015, she even got a restraining order against her neighbor. Last year, he was found guilty of contempt for narrowing their shared driveway to build a wall. He later moved the wall, and was fined $1,000. He also had to pay Minnie $200,000 legal fees.

He then rebuilt the wall closer to his home, back to the original width.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel has since bought another lawsuit against her, accusing her of "outrageous and malicious" behavior and even claimed she drove her car at him, causing $20,000 worth of damage to his property. He told TMZ last year that she's motivated by "anger, total anger."

Minnie bought the home in September 2014, and thinks went downhill quickly after Daniel began building a home on his property bordering that shared driveway.

After he lost his case last year, Daniel filed his current countersuit against Minnie, telling DailyMail.com, "I'm going to pursue that lawsuit against her as hard as I can. She's destroyed my property, she's harassed me, she's trespassed - she's made my life a living hell."

The new trial is set for April 9.

For what it's worth, other neighbors who also share a driveway with Daniel have filed lawsuits against him.